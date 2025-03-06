Bank robbery in Vienna
5 per mille: Robbers demanded one million dollars
The next Raiffeisen scare! Four weeks after a record bank robbery, two drunk Poles have now failed in a belated "carnival robbery" at a branch in Döbling.
The first spectacular coup - reported by the "Krone" - took place at the beginning of February at Rochusmarkt in the local Raiffeisen-Stadtbank. A serial supermarket robber, who had been behind bars for almost half of his life at the age of 15, relapsed. The Häfenbruder entered the Giebelkreuz branch on Landstraße with a deceptively real-looking toy gun.
And was able to enjoy one of the most astonishing robberies in recent local criminal history, at least briefly, until his arrest: the 40-year-old notorious professional criminal packed no less than almost half a million (!) euros from the tills and the safe into a bag he had brought with him.
Loudly demanding cash
Now the next robbery, albeit loosely based on the legendary EAV hit Ba-Ba-Banküberfall about a failed perpetrator. Two Poles, aged 40 and 37, entered the Raiffeisen-Stadtbank in Muthgasse in Döbling on Wednesday morning, apparently drunk out of their minds. In broken English, they threatened with a gun in their rucksack and demanded a million dollars while slurring their words.
When the stunned employees didn't quite know what to do, the robbers staggered out again without their loot.
A need to relieve themselves in the emergency vehicle
The alerted police arrested the duo shortly afterwards just one alley away. On the way to the lock-up, one of the suspects could no longer contain himself - and relieved himself in the police car. Later, the homeless Poles, who had not been reported to us, also tore up their cell. A breathalyzer test revealed a total of five per mille - each of the two suspected bank robbers had 2.5 per mille.
Bank robbery or just the cost of cleaning a company car?
As the unemployed men had no weapons with them, they were reported at large. Now the Vienna public prosecutor's office has to decide on any charges and the nature of the offense. The penal code ranges from attempted robbery to no offense. Then all that would remain would be the cost of cleaning the official vehicle ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.