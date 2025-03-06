Number of hospitalizations increased significantly in 2024

"Practically never on the safe side seasonally"

As in previous years, Upper Austria is once again the frontrunner in terms of TBE case numbers. With 49 hospitalized patients, the province leads the rankings ahead of Styria with 22 and Salzburg with 19 cases. As before, most cases occurred in the warm summer months. What was unusual, however, was that the peak of cases occurred in June with 48 cases. The first TBE case was registered in March, the last in December. "TBE is therefore developing more and more into a year-round disease," emphasized Gattringer. "So you're practically never on the safe side in terms of the season. Incidentally, this also applies to where you are. The whole of Austria is considered an endemic area and the hotspots are constantly changing."