TBE infections
Number of hospitalizations increased significantly in 2024
The tick-borne tick-borne encephalitis infection is increasingly developing into a "year-round infection". The number of people who had to be treated in hospital for TBE rose again last year.
The Austrian Association of Vaccine Manufacturers reports that 104 people were hospitalized in 2023 and 158 in 2024. However, according to the Viral Epidemiology Information (VEI) of MedUni Vienna's Center for Virology, there were significantly more hospital treatments in the pandemic years 2020 and 2022 (see chart below).
According to the association of vaccine manufacturers, there were again many potentially preventable, severe cases of TBE last year, especially in people over 50. Some children also fell so seriously ill that they had to be hospitalized - contrary to the assumption of many that children do not have severe cases. "All in all, a moderately severe outcome that could probably have been better," summarizes the association and appeals to the population to get vaccinated.
"It's difficult to estimate how high the infection figures really are," says Rainer Gattringer, Medical Director and Head of the Institute of Hygiene and Microbiology at the Wels-Grieskirchen Clinic, pointing out that there is a number of unreported cases. "There are probably far more TBE cases than these figures suggest. Fortunately, however, they are less serious and are usually not even recognized as such. For those affected, they often feel more like the flu," says Gattringer.
"Practically never on the safe side seasonally"
As in previous years, Upper Austria is once again the frontrunner in terms of TBE case numbers. With 49 hospitalized patients, the province leads the rankings ahead of Styria with 22 and Salzburg with 19 cases. As before, most cases occurred in the warm summer months. What was unusual, however, was that the peak of cases occurred in June with 48 cases. The first TBE case was registered in March, the last in December. "TBE is therefore developing more and more into a year-round disease," emphasized Gattringer. "So you're practically never on the safe side in terms of the season. Incidentally, this also applies to where you are. The whole of Austria is considered an endemic area and the hotspots are constantly changing."
Over half of documented TBE patients (53 percent) fall seriously ill - with dangerous consequences such as meningitis or spinal cord inflammation. "In the worst case, the damage is permanent," warns expert Gattringer. Nevertheless, as in 2023, there were no deaths in 2024.
Vaccination protects
A TBE vaccination can prevent serious illness. The basic immunization comprises three partial vaccinations, the first of which is best given in winter. Booster: after three years, then every five - except for over-60s, who must be vaccinated every three years.
