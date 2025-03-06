A journey into the self

Do you sometimes wonder where the "pause button" is? In our fast-paced, turbulent world, which is often characterized by stress and unhealthy eating, I ask myself this question again and again. One answer can be fasting! A conscious time-out for body and mind, especially the gut - our largest and probably most important immune organ. It not only influences our digestion, but also our well-being, mood and immune system. Fasting relieves the intestines, which recover and work more efficiently again. But many people, including myself, don't find it easy to give up food at home. Routines are too well practiced, daily temptations too great.