Fasting
A journey into the self
Fasting is not just about giving up food. It is also an invitation to meet yourself anew. There are wonderful places in Austria where you can take time out - we present some of them.
Do you sometimes wonder where the "pause button" is? In our fast-paced, turbulent world, which is often characterized by stress and unhealthy eating, I ask myself this question again and again. One answer can be fasting! A conscious time-out for body and mind, especially the gut - our largest and probably most important immune organ. It not only influences our digestion, but also our well-being, mood and immune system. Fasting relieves the intestines, which recover and work more efficiently again. But many people, including myself, don't find it easy to give up food at home. Routines are too well practiced, daily temptations too great.
That's why I always consciously decide to go on a fasting trip. A few days away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, into a different, peaceful environment. And there are wonderful opportunities for this in Austria - whether in hotels, spas or monasteries. The focus is always on the individual as a whole. Fasting is done according to various methods, such as Dr. Buchinger, where you only consume liquids such as broths or juices. Alkaline fasting, where you eat alkaline foods such as fruit and vegetables. Fasting and eating phases (e.g. 16:8) alternate in intermittent fasting.
The Mayr diet is gentle on the gut, cleanses it and emphasizes proper eating habits such as chewing. Whichever method you choose, the positive effects range from improved digestion, more energy and a stronger immune system to a clearer mind.
Health Hotel Spanberger
The importance of a healthy gut was recognized by Dr. F.X. Mayr already 100 years ago. His birthplace in Gröbming, Styria, is home to the Gesundheitshotel Spanberger, a boutique hotel for 27 guests.
"Milk and bread rolls" have long since been replaced by a modern Mayr cure, which focuses on protecting the intestines through fasting and alkaline light food (I particularly like the buckwheat rolls and the carrot spread!), cleansing the intestines with water, laxative salts and abdominal treatments as well as training in healthy eating habits.
An F. X. Mayr doctor accompanies you during the cure, which is supplemented by exercise, therapies and massages. After just a few days, you will eat and taste differently - and feel better and more energetic.
Info: www.spanberger.at
Health Hotel Gugerbauer
For over 30 years, the Gugerbauer health hotel in Schärding, Upper Austria, has been helping people to give up food. The hotel specializes in therapeutic fasting according to Dr. Buchinger (juice fasting, for example with fresh fruit and vegetable juices), alkaline fasting and intermittent fasting.
Tip: Enjoy the calming, glorious view of the Inn with a warming cup of tea! A cure can be started at any time, subject to room availability. There is a maximum of 50 guests. Cooking is regional, almost without salt, finely seasoned. In addition to fine therapies, there is a relaxation and fitness program, a beautiful spa area and walks in the countryside and by the water.
Info: www.hotel-gugerbauer.at
Pernegg Monastery
The Waldviertel fasting house stands for retreat and inner contemplation. The secluded location and monastic atmosphere help you to leave the external noise behind and immerse yourself in a relaxing silence.
Three fasting methods are offered here: classic therapeutic fasting according to Dr. Otto Buchinger, alkaline intermittent fasting and TCM fasting. Tip: The daily morning walk around the monastery provides exercise and profound conversations in the group.
Info: www.klosterpernegg.at
Retreat & Health Resort Marienkron
It is an oasis of peace: Marienkron in the Neusiedler Seewinkel, a health resort with over 50 years of experience. Fasting is rethought here - namely with pleasure. Juice, soup, interval and vegetable fasting are available. Individually tailored under medical and dietary supervision.
The restaurant, where the food is delicious, has its own fasting area. This is accompanied by Kneipp therapy, massages, meditation and yoga. A beautiful spa park invites you to take a walk. Tip: Treading water and Kneipp arm baths before going to bed ensure a restful sleep!
Info: www.marienkron.at
Because the renunciation associated with fasting can be demanding, especially at the beginning, the constant support offered in facilities - for example by fasting guides, doctors or dieticians - is a great help. Sharing experiences with other guests can also open up new perspectives. In addition, soothing massages, therapies and light, daily exercise, from gymnastics to walks in nature in the fresh air, where you can clear your head. I have also learned to appreciate and enjoy time in silence with myself during a stay.
You can benefit from fasting not only in terms of your health, but also personally. It's more than just giving up, it's a journey to yourself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.