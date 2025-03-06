EU Ukraine summit: Stocker meets Selenskyj

Resistance from Hungarian Prime Minister Orban

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has announced his opposition to the Ukraine part of the summit declaration. According to diplomats, it is still unclear whether the declaration will be adopted by all 27 EU states or as a declaration by the other 26 states. Hungary had demanded that the EU declaration be limited to the content of the pro-Moscow resolution recently passed in the UN Security Council with the votes of the USA, it was said. Russia is not named as an aggressor in this resolution.