One-on-one meeting
EU Ukraine summit: Stocker meets Selenskyj
The EU heads of government are meeting in Brussels for a summit to discuss further support for Ukraine and Europe's military build-up. For the first time, Austria will be represented at an EU summit by Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker. Stocker will also meet bilaterally with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky on the sidelines.
The planned one-on-one meeting between Stocker and Selensky on the fringes of the special EU summit was initiated by Ukraine. Austria agrees with the summit draft on support for Ukraine and European defense.
EU wants to put together 800 billion euro package
The EU Commission wants to mobilize 800 billion euros in order to become less dependent on third parties such as the USA and to be prepared for new threats. A draft of the summit's final declaration from Wednesday reiterates that no "negotiations on Ukraine can take place without Ukraine" or without Europe's involvement, without literally mentioning the USA or US President Donald Trump.
In the run-up to the summit, EU diplomats emphasized the clear willingness of the majority of member states to arm Europe quickly. Europe's support for Ukraine was also "unwavering". The Commission is being asked to quickly draw up and implement concrete proposals and projects to strengthen defense readiness.
Resistance from Hungarian Prime Minister Orban
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has announced his opposition to the Ukraine part of the summit declaration. According to diplomats, it is still unclear whether the declaration will be adopted by all 27 EU states or as a declaration by the other 26 states. Hungary had demanded that the EU declaration be limited to the content of the pro-Moscow resolution recently passed in the UN Security Council with the votes of the USA, it was said. Russia is not named as an aggressor in this resolution.
Meinl-Reisinger and Babler also in Brussels
Also in Brussels on Thursday are Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS), who is meeting EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, and Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ), who is taking part in the meeting of the European Social Democrats (PES) ahead of the summit.
