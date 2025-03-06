End for popular excursion restaurant in the Rax region

"Unfortunately, I now have to put away my baby, which I raised during the coronavirus pandemic." There is a lot of melancholy in these words from Raxseilbahnen operator Bernd Scharfegger. He had taken over the popular excursion restaurant "Am Wasserwerk", at the end of the wildly romantic water pipeline path in the Höllental valley, from the city of Vienna as a tenant just before Corona. During this time, the restaurant was still able to keep its head above water with take-away dishes and numerous "lockdown tourists", but unfortunately business slowed down again after the pandemic.