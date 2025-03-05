ESC: Points victory for Austria against Germany

Crossover to success - that is Austria's goal at this year's Song Contest in Basel. On May 15, JJ aka Johannes Pietsch will compete in the second semi-final with his song "Wasted Love", which was presented to media representatives for the first time yesterday. "A pop opera in three minutes", ORF presenter Andi Knoll summarized succinctly at the performance. The song was written by JJ with Teya and Thomas Turner and is about an unrequited love that turned into a friendship. "The person concerned knows about it", says the performer to the "Krone", "that's absolutely okay."