Direct comparison
ESC: Points victory for Austria against Germany
Austria's Song Contest song "Wasted Love" by JJ was presented today at the Vienna State Opera (to be heard from Thursday, 7.40 am). The Viennese brother and sister duo Abor & Tynna are competing for Germany - in a direct comparison, things are looking good for the Austrian entry.
Crossover to success - that is Austria's goal at this year's Song Contest in Basel. On May 15, JJ aka Johannes Pietsch will compete in the second semi-final with his song "Wasted Love", which was presented to media representatives for the first time yesterday. "A pop opera in three minutes", ORF presenter Andi Knoll summarized succinctly at the performance. The song was written by JJ with Teya and Thomas Turner and is about an unrequited love that turned into a friendship. "The person concerned knows about it", says the performer to the "Krone", "that's absolutely okay."
Musically, after a melancholy beginning with JJ's distinctive countertenor voice, "Wasted Love" soars into an opulent pop piece that transitions into a techno beat crescendo and ends brilliantly with JJ's falsetto. The video was shot in a diving school, a pine forest and the Baden municipal theater. Similarities with last year's Swiss winner Nemo are not too pronounced, but they are certainly there. With the mixture of classical and pop, including JJ's distinctive timbre, you can really expect a lot. The message: "Love is the strongest thing in this world - be kind to one another."
In this context, Austria probably has a better chance than Germany, where two genuine Viennese siblings, Abor & Tynna, will be singing for victory in the final on May 17. Their song "Baller" recently prevailed on Stefan Raab's show "Chefsache ESC" and should build on the glorious German successes, which, however, date back a very long time. Whether this will succeed remains questionable. Criticism has been heaped on the show, particularly for the washed-out and occasionally mumbled vocals, and the production lacks the lavish glamor that is common in the ESC world. Belly flop possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.