Direct comparison

ESC: Points victory for Austria against Germany

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 19:00

Austria's Song Contest song "Wasted Love" by JJ was presented today at the Vienna State Opera (to be heard from Thursday, 7.40 am). The Viennese brother and sister duo Abor & Tynna are competing for Germany - in a direct comparison, things are looking good for the Austrian entry.

0 Kommentare

Crossover to success - that is Austria's goal at this year's Song Contest in Basel. On May 15, JJ aka Johannes Pietsch will compete in the second semi-final with his song "Wasted Love", which was presented to media representatives for the first time yesterday. "A pop opera in three minutes", ORF presenter Andi Knoll summarized succinctly at the performance. The song was written by JJ with Teya and Thomas Turner and is about an unrequited love that turned into a friendship. "The person concerned knows about it", says the performer to the "Krone", "that's absolutely okay."

JJ aka Johannes Pietsch performing his song "Wasted Love" at the Vienna State Opera on Wednesday. (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
JJ aka Johannes Pietsch performing his song "Wasted Love" at the Vienna State Opera on Wednesday.
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Musically, after a melancholy beginning with JJ's distinctive countertenor voice, "Wasted Love" soars into an opulent pop piece that transitions into a techno beat crescendo and ends brilliantly with JJ's falsetto. The video was shot in a diving school, a pine forest and the Baden municipal theater. Similarities with last year's Swiss winner Nemo are not too pronounced, but they are certainly there. With the mixture of classical and pop, including JJ's distinctive timbre, you can really expect a lot. The message: "Love is the strongest thing in this world - be kind to one another."

Stefan Zechner is the Austrian head of delegation for the Eurovision Song Contest. (Bild: HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Stefan Zechner is the Austrian head of delegation for the Eurovision Song Contest.
(Bild: HELMUT FOHRINGER)

In this context, Austria probably has a better chance than Germany, where two genuine Viennese siblings, Abor & Tynna, will be singing for victory in the final on May 17. Their song "Baller" recently prevailed on Stefan Raab's show "Chefsache ESC" and should build on the glorious German successes, which, however, date back a very long time. Whether this will succeed remains questionable. Criticism has been heaped on the show, particularly for the washed-out and occasionally mumbled vocals, and the production lacks the lavish glamor that is common in the ESC world. Belly flop possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Fröwein
Robert Fröwein
