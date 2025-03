“Securing a trench is not a matter of discretion”

How did the cesspit drama in Gampern come about? Many people are currently asking themselves this question. Günter Moser, Managing Director of mjp Ziviltechniker GmbH in Gmunden, carried out a subsoil investigation there years ago: "Basically, we differentiate between fine-grained and coarse-grained soils. Fine-grained soils such as those in Gampern bind much more surface area and are generally made up of 'loam'. Their cohesion is achieved through cohesion, i.e. surface tension. How strong the cohesion is depends heavily on the water content of the soil." In Gampern, this was relatively high due to the forest thaw.