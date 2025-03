Vienna’s Schanigärten as a job creator

In bright sunshine, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and Vienna Chamber of Commerce President Walter Ruck rang in the open-air season on Tuesday morning in the pub garden of Café Diglas in Schottenstift. However, it wasn't a real opening because the pavement cafés are now open all year round. There are currently around 3,500 pavement cafés in Vienna, more than 2,200 of which are also open in winter. The number has increased once again.