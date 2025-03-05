Vorteilswelt
Bundesliga bang effect

Rapid: These are the reasons for Knipping’s departure

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 15:06

Rapid took a step that came as a surprise to everyone on Wednesday by parting company with managing director Marcus Knipping - the German had to leave after 21 months in office. The Hütteldorfer cannot comment on this for labor law reasons, according to "Krone" information, the trust was massively shaken. 

0 Kommentare

Knipping was responsible for finance, infrastructure, digital business and sales at Hütteldorf, and the collaboration ended without explanation. According to "Krone" information, however, there may have been a recent incident that massively shook the confidence of the club's top management in Knipping. The executive committee therefore unanimously decided to end the collaboration.

Marcus Knipping (Bild: GEPA)
Marcus Knipping
(Bild: GEPA)

However, the suspicions often used in such cases can be ruled out: Because the incident in question is said to be unrelated to sexual harassment or any other form of violence or a grab for the club's coffers. The license documents were submitted to the Bundesliga on time on Monday.

Amicable separation?
Rapid are not allowed to comment on the matter for labor law reasons and will only do so at a later date. The club is seeking an amicable separation with Knipping. Which the German is also likely to be interested in.

The fact that the whole thing coincides with Rapids' first leg of the round of 16 in Banja Luka is an unfortunate coincidence, but should not affect the team's performance. Especially as coach Robert Klauß has already stated: "I don't think half the players even know who Knipping is."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
