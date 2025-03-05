Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Partial proceeds donated

Automatically saved design

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 14:23

An oil painting by legendary street artist Banksy from the collection of the co-founder of punk band Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, has been auctioned off at Sotheby's in London for almost 4.3 million pounds (around 5.19 million euros).

0 Kommentare

The musician bought the painting together with his wife in 2011. "We loved this painting at first sight. Undeniably a Banksy, but different," the auction house quoted Hoppus as saying. According to Hoppus, the painting was an "extraordinary part" of family life for years.

The work "Crude Oil (Vettriano)", also known as "Toxic Beach", is a reinterpretation of the painting "Singing Butler" by Scotsman Jack Vettriano.

Vettriano's original from 1992 shows a couple dancing on the beach while a butler and a housemaid hold umbrellas. His "Singing Butler" became the best-selling print in the UK, which brought him commercial success but also criticism within the art scene.

Dancing near toxic waste
In Banksy's version, instead of the maid, two men in protective suits can be seen tampering with a barrel of toxic waste.

According to Sotheby's, Hoppus will donate part of the auction proceeds to two charities in the Californian metropolis and to the California Fire Foundation following the devastating fires around Los Angeles.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf