Nordic combined
After a fall at the World Championships: ÖSV ace has to return home
That's bitter! For ÖSV combined athlete Thomas Rettenegger, the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim have come to an early end. The man from Salzburg crashed during training on the large hill and is complaining of pain in his shoulder.
It's jinxed!
Two years ago, Thomas Rettenegger was only a substitute at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica (Slovenia). In Trondheim, he was therefore desperate to make an appearance.
After he was not nominated for either the singles or mixed event on the normal hill, the strong jumper had high hopes of making the squad on the large hill.
Rettengger: The pain got worse and worse
However, the 25-year-old fell on his first jump on the large bakken on Tuesday. "Unfortunately, I made a belly flop. It was my own mistake," he explained immediately afterwards. "I don't feel anything yet, so it will be fine."
Over the course of the day, however, the pain in his shoulder got worse and worse, and on Wednesday morning the decision was finally made for the man from Salzburg to leave Norway early.
Team doctor Hainzl: "He is still very limited"
"Thomas fell very badly on his shoulder. The fall didn't look too bad and he didn't have much pain afterwards. But the pain increased significantly over the course of the day," explained team doctor Stefan Hainzl.
"It is impossible to predict how he will fare in jumping and especially in cross-country skiing. He is very limited, so we decided that he should go home." Rettenegger is due to leave Trondheim on Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.