Stanislaw Dziwisz:
Cardinal: “Pope will lead the Church to the end”
Polish Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz rules out the possibility of Pope Francis resigning despite his illness. He drew parallels between Francis and the Polish pontiff John Paul II, who died in 2005 and continued his ministry while seriously ill. "You don't step down from the cross of Christ - ever," he said.
This is what "St. John Paul II taught us, who did not even do this after the serious assassination attempt in 1981 and even less 24 years later, when illness forced him to stay in bed until the end". "I am sure that Pope Francis, for whose healing the whole world is praying, will do the same," explained the Archbishop Emeritus of Krakow in an interview with the Roman daily newspaper "La Repubblica".
"No step back"
"Francis will lead the Church for as long as God wills, remaining firmly attached to the cross without taking a step back," said the cardinal, who was John Paul II's private secretary for more than 40 years.
"Everything is in the hands of the Lord"
"St. John Paul II served the Church to the end from the bedroom of his apartment in the Apostolic Palace. Pope Francis is doing the same from the Gemelli Clinic," said the Pole.
"Like Karol Wojtyla (John Paul II's real name, note), Jorge Bergoglio (Pope Francis, note) knows that the cross of Christ is never abandoned and that everything is in the hands of the Lord," he emphasized. He praised Francis' "admirable strength and inexhaustible will to serve".
"The world needs him"
"We can only be profoundly grateful to Francis, because not only the Church, but the whole world needs him. He is not only our father, he is the highest moral figure who has the fate of all humanity at heart. The whole world needs him. Let us pray that God will give him the gift of healing and preserve him for a long time to come," concluded Dziwisz.
