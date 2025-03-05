Vorteilswelt
Hard-hitting verdict

Schumacher: “Both sides can only lose!”

05.03.2025 07:51

Ralf Schumacher has delivered a harsh verdict on Ferrari before the start of the new Formula 1 season. The signing of Lewis Hamilton is a big risk. The current constellation means that both the experienced driver and his team-mate Charles Leclerc are under great pressure. "Both sides can only lose," the former Formula 1 driver is certain.

"Both sides can only lose. If Charles Leclerc is slower, then he will no longer be seen as the exceptional talent that people like to think he is. And conversely, it will also be difficult for Lewis Hamilton if Leclerc is ahead. There is a lot of pressure on the team internally," argues Schumacher in the podcast "Backstage Pit Lane". 

The German is therefore not sure whether Ferrari has done itself a favor by signing Hamilton: "I think it's great that he's taking on the challenge. But the risk for Ferrari is very, very high." The Suderia also recently had to contend with problems during the tests in Bahrain.

Surprise at Hamilton's decision
Schumacher generally sees Leclerc as having the advantage within the team. According to the 49-year-old, Hamilton still needs time to acclimatize and cannot realistically compete for the world title for this reason alone.

In addition, the German is still somewhat puzzled by the seven-time world champion's decision: "I don't know if I would have made the decision to drive alongside Leclerc. Because one driver is full of juice, while the other is already heading towards retirement - even if that sounds stupid and I don't want to be unfair." Let's see if Hamilton can silence him and other critics ... 




