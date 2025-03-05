“At first I thought it was a joke”

But: "Something has to change for that. We were too far away in the first race." The drivers are not allowed to say anything critical about the balance of performance, i.e. the classification of the cars - but the fact that both Porsche 911s finished 12th and 13th in Qatar does not look like a coincidence. "We didn't make many mistakes in this race," Lietz frowns, "but we didn't need a stopwatch there, we needed a calendar to record our times." Postscript: "If you have a lot of success, others want it too."