Election: FPÖ state councillor drags farmers’ association to court

The Chamber of Agriculture elections will take place on Sunday. Because FPÖ provincial councillor Susanne Rosenkranz had said on the renaturation ordinance that the federal government would probably have to expropriate in order to implement the prescribed measures, the Lower Austrian Farmers' Association stated in a press release that Rosenkranz was threatening expropriation and quoted Chamber President Johannes Schmuckenschlager: "This attack on farming families is unacceptable."