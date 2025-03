How the stars of tomorrow are trained

The HIB Liebenau in Graz covers a large area and is also home to Sturm's talent factory. Together with the Styrian Football Association, Sturm run the soccer academy. "Sturm and the association are the shareholders, we have 51%. The association with managing director Walter Hörmann is the economic controlling body, so to speak, while we have the sporting say," explains Didi Pegam, who has been in office since 2009. This also makes the Graz native the longest-serving academy boss in Austria.