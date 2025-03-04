Dispute in the White House
Vance wanted to “defuse” the situation with Selenskyj
In an interview, US Vice President JD Vance says that he only wanted to "defuse" the situation during the exchange of words at the White House on Friday. However, he also accuses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of not being ready for peace negotiations with Russia.
A war of words broke out on Friday during the Ukrainian President's visit to the White House. US President Donald Trump and his Vice President showered Zelensky with accusations. Vance accused the Ukrainian president of being disrespectful.
Criticism of Zelensky remains
He only wanted to "defuse" the situation in the Oval Office on Friday, says JD Vance in an interview with Fox News. But he stands by his criticism of Zelensky. Vance says the Ukrainian president does not want to conduct peace negotiations with Russia. "You can't come into the Oval Office or anywhere else and refuse to even discuss the details of a peace agreement," the Vice President explains.
Ukraine president "not ready" for peace talks
Selenskyj "has clearly shown that he is not ready to engage in the peace process that President Trump has said is the policy of the American people and their president," says Vance. "But I think he will get there eventually, he has to get there," said the US Vice President.
However, the USA is prepared to meet with Selensky again if he is serious about the details, Vance assures. "The only realistic way to bring this matter to a conclusion is President Trump's way. We encourage both President Zelensky and President Putin to take this path," said Vance.
It is in the interests of Ukraine, Russia, America and Europe for the war to be ended, explained Vance. The Americans do not want to finance the war "indefinitely". The interview was recorded before Donald Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine.
