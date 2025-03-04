Country in political crisis since train station accident

Students, who have been blockading all state universities since the end of November, gathered in front of parliament shortly before midday for 15 minutes of remembrance. This is a daily reminder of the 15 people killed in the collapse of the station canopy in Novi Sad on November 1, 2024. Students and the opposition, but also the general public, see corruption as the cause of the accident. Serbia has been in a political crisis since the accident. President Aleksandar Vucic blames "foreign interference" in part for the protests.