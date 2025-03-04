Smoke bombs, tear gas
The protests against the Serbian government, which have been going on for months, escalated completely in the parliament in Belgrade on Monday. During the announcement of the items on the agenda, several opposition politicians stormed towards parliamentary speaker Ana Brnabic and engaged in a brawl with security forces. Smoke bombs and tear gas were also fired. Eggs and bottles of water were also thrown around. According to Serbian media, two people were injured.
An older member of parliament reportedly suffered a heart attack and is in mortal danger. The other injured person is a member of parliament who is eight months pregnant.
Speaker of Parliament to protesters: "Shame on you!"
However, Parliament President Brnabic decided not to interrupt the session. The politicians' speeches were then repeatedly disrupted by loud slogans and whistles. The speakers had to take several breaks due to coughing fits. At times, the session resembled a soccer match in a sold-out stadium. The head of parliament assured them: "You will not block the work of parliament. You are a gang of terrorists. Shame on you!"
62 items, including numerous bills, were on the agenda on Tuesday. The assembly leader accused the opposition of being responsible for the riots. Parliament will only take note of the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, which was submitted on January 28, once all the proposed laws have been adopted.
Opposition: "Government no longer has any legitimacy"
The opposition wants parliament to deal only with a draft law that would secure more funding for state universities. This is one of the demands of the student protests that have been going on for months. The government no longer has any legitimacy and can no longer propose laws, said Marinika Tepic from the opposition Freedom and Justice Party (SSP) with regard to the prime minister's resignation.
Country in political crisis since train station accident
Students, who have been blockading all state universities since the end of November, gathered in front of parliament shortly before midday for 15 minutes of remembrance. This is a daily reminder of the 15 people killed in the collapse of the station canopy in Novi Sad on November 1, 2024. Students and the opposition, but also the general public, see corruption as the cause of the accident. Serbia has been in a political crisis since the accident. President Aleksandar Vucic blames "foreign interference" in part for the protests.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.