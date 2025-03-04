Double terror alert: 16 shots fired at the driver who ran amok

After the accident, the 35-year-old driver tried to flee, but was arrested. A brave pedestrian, who tried to help, suffered injuries. Like the German man who drove amok in Mannheim, the arrested Austrian was probably undergoing psychiatric treatment - and had been reported missing by a sheltered accommodation facility. The suspect, who also uttered the Islamist battle cry "Allahu Akbar", is likely to have a pre-existing mental illness. He had a blood alcohol level of 1.2 per mille and is being investigated for endangering the public.