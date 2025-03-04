Madison honored
Demi Moore breaks her silence after Oscar failure
She was considered the big favorite, but Mikey Madison took home the golden boy for best actress in a leading role on Sunday evening. Now Demi Moore has broken her silence for the first time after her Oscar defeat.
It was probably the biggest surprise of the Oscar evening: after picking up award after award in recent weeks, Demi Moore had to admit defeat to her young colleague Mikey Madison at the Academy Awards of all things.
"Journey of a lifetime"
Moore has now spoken out for the first time on Instagram following the bitter disappointment, but has shown herself to be a fair loser.
In a video showing the preparations for the Oscar Gala, the 62-year-old wrote: "As this awards season draws to a close, I am so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey."
It's been "the journey of a lifetime," "and we're just getting started!" continued Moore. "I'm so grateful for my team, my fellow nominees and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light."
Moore congratulates Madison
Thanks also go to "The Substance" director Coralie Fargeat and her co-star Margaret Qualley, the Hollywood beauty said. "It was such an honor to have worked with you, to have learned from you, to have celebrated this film with you."
And then Moore also honored the radiant winner of the evening. "And congratulations to Mikey Madison - I can't wait to see what you do next."
Moore responded with one word
A lip reader revealed after Sunday's Oscar gala what Moore had said the moment it was decided that Madison, not her, would be awarded the lead actress Oscar.
As the Daily Mail reported, a curt "nice" slipped from the 62-year-old's lips. "Demi says 'nice' but she doesn't smile when she says it," the expert said. "Her body is almost nodding, as if she has to force herself to say it."
