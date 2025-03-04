Styria is firmly in the hands of fools today

And carnival is not only fun for young and old, but is also good for our souls, as psychologist Christa Schirl explains: "Thanks to masquerade and role reversal, the jesters can say what no one else dares to say and expose grievances or retell local events with a wink: 'It's good to have a good laugh, it's like a bowel movement for the soul. We often can't do that in everyday life. We can't just shout at our neighbor over the garden fence or burst into the mayor's office and let off steam. With carnival customs, we can give space to these feelings that make us feel this desire."