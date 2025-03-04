Shrove Tuesday
Styria is firmly in the hands of fools today
From Bad Aussee to Bad Radkersburg and from Eibiswald to Mariazell, Styria is firmly in the hands of fools today. The biggest parade in the country takes place in Graz.
The fifth season reaches its absolute peak in Styria today. Up and down the country, there are parades, parties and children's festivals in almost every municipality on Shrove Tuesday, where the foolish people can have a bit of fun.
And carnival is not only fun for young and old, but is also good for our souls, as psychologist Christa Schirl explains: "Thanks to masquerade and role reversal, the jesters can say what no one else dares to say and expose grievances or retell local events with a wink: 'It's good to have a good laugh, it's like a bowel movement for the soul. We often can't do that in everyday life. We can't just shout at our neighbor over the garden fence or burst into the mayor's office and let off steam. With carnival customs, we can give space to these feelings that make us feel this desire."
Aussee carnival is even a world cultural heritage site
Carnival is taking on a special form again this year in Ausseerland. Drum women, Pless and Flinserl have been up to mischief here since the 18th century - and still do on the "holy carnival days" (Shrove Sunday, Rose Monday and Shrove Tuesday).
But in Ausseerland, this old tradition, which has been part of the intangible world cultural heritage since 2016, is not only maintained but also developed further. In recent years, new groups have been added in the form of the Knoppenern, the Altausseer Knopferln and the Arbeiterflinserln - the latter are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.
Fun even for those who don't like carnival
But what if you don't feel like dressing up and actively taking part in the fun? Then you should at least enjoy the fun as an observer, advises psychologist Schirl: "Watching and laughing at the punchlines is also very beneficial. That's why many people enjoy going to the cabaret so much."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.