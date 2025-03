Repeated announcements of tariffs

At the beginning of February, for example, Trump agreed to concessions from his neighbors, particularly on border security, just a few hours before threatened punitive tariffs of 25 percent on goods from Mexico and Canada were due to come into force. In return, he postponed the trade restrictions for at least 30 days. Tariffs on goods from China, on the other hand, were imposed. In the past, he also set the date of April 2 for reciprocal tariffs on goods from various countries.