IS supporter who returned from Syria in custody

Maria G. at large

Meanwhile, ex-IS supporter Maria G., who also returned to Salzburg from Syria with her children on Saturday, is still at large. In her case, the responsible public prosecutor's office in Salzburg waived an application for the imposition of pre-trial detention. According to the Foreign Ministry, it had been offering to return Maria G.'s underage sons since 2019. Maria G. had always refused. The Federal Administrative Court finally ordered the return of Maria G. and her two sons on October 10, 2024.