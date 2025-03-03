Risk of committing a crime
IS supporter who returned from Syria in custody
The former IS supporter Evelyn T. is now in pre-trial detention due to the risk of committing a crime. The Viennese woman returned home from Syria on Saturday with her seven-year-old son. The decision is legally binding and therefore effective for 14 days for the time being.
The 26-year-old Viennese woman and Maria G. from Salzburg were brought back to Austria together with their children last weekend in a repatriation operation by the Foreign Ministry. Evelyn T. and her son had been in the Camp Roj detention camp in Syria since the same year.
Arrested at the airport
According to her legal representative Anna Mair on Monday, the woman had applied for consular protection from the Foreign Ministry in July 2024, which related to her repatriation from the camp. According to Mair, the 26-year-old allowed herself to be arrested at Vienna-Schwechat Airport without resistance - there was an upright arrest warrant against her.
Her seven-year-old was handed over to the Vienna Child and Youth Welfare Service at the airport and is in their care, said Mair: "The family is prepared to take in the son and is in contact with the Vienna Child and Youth Welfare Service."
Investigation against Evelyn T.
Evelyn T. is being investigated for terrorist association and criminal organization. "She is facing up to the criminal proceedings against her and will bear the consequences for her actions as a young person," announced her lawyer. The 26-year-old will "fulfill all conditions" and hopes to be reunited with her son soon.
Maria G. at large
Meanwhile, ex-IS supporter Maria G., who also returned to Salzburg from Syria with her children on Saturday, is still at large. In her case, the responsible public prosecutor's office in Salzburg waived an application for the imposition of pre-trial detention. According to the Foreign Ministry, it had been offering to return Maria G.'s underage sons since 2019. Maria G. had always refused. The Federal Administrative Court finally ordered the return of Maria G. and her two sons on October 10, 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.