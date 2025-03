Striker alert! Austria is running out of goalscorers

Of course it was "only" a goal from close range. Two meters, scored straight away. But for me it was still significant how Ronivaldo scored his 12th goal of the season. He recognizes the situation, has the right instinct, that certain slyness, goes into dangerous areas on spec - but with all due respect: Ronivaldo was born in Brazil, is already 35 and plays for Blau Weiß Linz.