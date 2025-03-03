Figures from the AMS show:
Unemployment in Tyrol is on the rise
New month, new statistics: On Monday, the Tyrolean AMS published the unemployment figures for February. There was a significant increase compared to the previous year.
The number of unemployed people in Tyrol has risen significantly compared to the previous year. At the end of February, there were 17,112 people without a job. According to the AMS, this is an increase of 1,374 people or 8.7 percent. However, with an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent, this is still the lowest figure in the provinces.
The downward trend in job vacancies has slowed considerably. There are 6786 immediately available jobs.
Sharp increase among young and old
The 25.7% rise in unemployment among the under-20s and among people aged between 60 and 64 (+18.4%) is a cause for concern. Looking at the districts, the number of people without a job has skyrocketed, particularly in Innsbruck-Stadt and Innsbruck-Land (+13.8%) and Landeck (+10.7%). Only in Außerfern has it fallen significantly (-13.6%).
Almost 2000 long-term unemployed
1961 Tyroleans are affected by long-term unemployment. The two pieces of good news from the AMS: the downward trend in job vacancies has slowed considerably. There are 6786 immediately available jobs. And with 440 apprenticeship seekers, there is significantly more supply than demand with 1052 vacancies.
