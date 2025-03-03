Age verification
UK investigates TikTok over protection of minors
The UK has launched investigations into the online networks TikTok, Reddit and Imgur for allegedly failing to protect minors. The British consumer protection authority announced on Monday that the former is investigating how the short video app uses the personal data of underage users to offer them content.
In the case of the discussion forum Reddit and the photo platform Imgur, however, the question is how these platforms determine the age of their users. "If we find sufficient evidence that any of these companies have broken the law, we will contact them and seek their views before reaching a final decision," the authority said.
Imgur, TikTok and TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance were initially unavailable for comment. Reddit emphasized that the majority of users in the discussion forums are adults. However, changes would be introduced over the course of the year in order to comply with legal age verification requirements.
Algorithms are to be "tamed"
The UK has tightened its laws on the protection of minors on the internet. Among other things, platforms must check the age of their users. According to a draft law, they should also "tame" their algorithms in order to filter out content that is harmful or inappropriate for minors.
Online networks use complex mathematical formulas to suggest new content to users. The aim is to keep them on the platform for as long as possible. Two years ago, British authorities fined TikTok the equivalent of a good 15 million euros because the Chinese company had used data from children under the age of 13 without their parents' consent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.