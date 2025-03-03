ÖSV eagle reveals: Mario Kart against World Championships frustration

"There were a lot of emotions involved"

Tschofenig put off analyzing his jumps for as long as possible on the rest day. "There were a lot of emotions yesterday and not much time. With emotions, you don't need to look too much into it, you can't see anything," explained the eight-time winner of the season. In any case, Tschofenig wants to leave the normal hill behind him quickly. "I'm really glad that I'm getting away from the small one now. Last year I had a hard time there and finished 14th. I'm really looking forward to the big one," he said. Tschofenig finished third on the podium on this last year.