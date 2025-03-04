Vorteilswelt
"Dancing Stars" intimate

Simone Lugner: She likes role play

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 05:50

Youth-free, of course! Simone Lugner loves to be creative and show different facets and looks of herself - historical as well as futuristic ...

Who hasn't experienced this? You long for "carefree times", want to try things out and escape the daily grind: Even a Simone Lugner harbors such thoughts from time to time, but knows how to escape them ...

"I like going to medieval markets, people dressed so beautifully back then - including the jewelry - and I love dressing up," she told us in the interview. "I'm fascinated by that time, so simple and so free."

She also likes to buy the odd accessory at the markets to expand her repertoire. "At the last Comic Con, I was dressed up as Daenerys Targaryen from 'Game of Thrones'. It was my first attempt and I now want to perfect the outfit so that I can always go with the same one!"

Simone Lugner appeared at Comic Con as Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones" - she wants to develop the costume even further!
Simone Lugner appeared at Comic Con as Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones" - she wants to develop the costume even further!
(Bild: zVg)
She meets like-minded people at Comic Con.
She meets like-minded people at Comic Con.
(Bild: zVg)

Experimenting together with Richard
She was not alone in the family with her hobby. Her late husband Richard Lugner was known for his many cheerfully costumed appearances. "He loved it," the 43-year-old reminisced, even experimenting with different hair colors and looks at home.

About the person

Age: 43
Known ... from Richard Lugner's wake. She went from "little bee" to the master builder's last love and wife, but was soon to become a widow. The former store manager took her first steps on the society stage at his side and has not left it since.

Next, Lugner wants to try his hand at "live action role play": a form of role play in which the participants physically portray their character themselves - basically like a computer game in real life. "For example, you meet in a castle, there is a moderator who sets the tasks and you have to act in this scenario. It can take a few days!" Lugner is explicitly interested in strategy games.

At least her versatility doesn't hurt on the dance floor, when she soon swaps her drinking horn for dancing shoes! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Maria Eberhöfer
Maria Eberhöfer
