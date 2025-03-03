He gives a deep insight
Braathen: Curse, illness and the search for redemption
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has provided deep insights into his current emotional world in recent days and weeks. The "bird of paradise" has been open on social networks and in interviews, talking about a difficult phase that he has recently had to overcome. It was about his personal World Cup curse, a persistent illness and finally a redeeming moment in Slovenia - followed by the next setback.
Braathen ended the turbulent race weekend in Kranjska Gora not in Slovenia, but in neighboring Italy. On Sunday evening, the Brazilian-by-choice posted two Instagram stories showing him in Milan. The second photo was taken from the stands of the legendary San Siro, where Milan suffered a bitter 2:1 defeat against Lazio Roma in front of the ski ace. Milan are currently going through a difficult phase - something that their celebrity guest in the stands knows only too well.
Braathen has always been a controversial figure - his "bird-of-paradise style" has caused offense in many quarters. However, his sporting talent is beyond question. He fell out with the Norwegian Ski Association, resigned and returned to the Ski World Cup for Brazil this season. There was no question for many - including himself - that he would soon be able to return to his "old" successes. After his first strong performances, however, there were the first setbacks. The highlight of the negative spiral was finally the World Championships in Saalbach.
Braathen and his World Championship curse
Clearly beaten, he finally had to leave. There was much speculation as to why he did not appear competitive at all. It leaked out that Braathen was probably in poor health. But what was clear to everyone was that the negative experience at the World Championships had given the ski ace plenty to think about. And he finally shared his thoughts and emotions with the outside world on Instagram.
Braathen talked about a difficult time in his life there and revealed that he had to reflect for a few days after the World Championships: "It wasn't easy to process this time, but I decided to focus on the growth that comes from difficult moments instead of seeing them as failures," said the 24-year-old and continued: "My complicated relationship with the World Championships continues. Although I feel it has become something of a curse, it is nothing more than a small obstacle in the way."
Small enemy, big impact
The Brazilian-by-choice also confirmed that he had been battling a persistent illness for days and weeks. A mycoplasma infection was causing him problems. "My lungs weren't working optimally, then the bronchitis and in combination with my asthma it was even more complicated. After the World Championships, I also had to recover properly," Braathen explained in the ORF interview.
Although his energy levels suffered greatly, the 24-year-old decided to compete in Slovenia. A good decision, as was shown on Saturday in the giant slalom. Only Henrik Kristoffersen prevented a premiere victory for Brazil in the end - Braathen was beaming in second place on the podium and declared, "I'm back where I belong".
However, the strain of the past few weeks was still clearly noticeable in the interviews afterwards. "Today was a special race for me. February was a really tough month for me. I worked so hard and my team and I were rewarded for it," said Braathen emotionally after the race. Afterwards, he was able to enjoy his result. A small oasis in his restless search for sporting redemption.
However, it was also a short-lived pleasure for the time being, as Sunday would show. Because in the slalom, the Brazilian was eliminated in the first run. A new setback - but one that he will certainly find easier to cope with this weekend than AC Milan, who once again proved to be the hopeless sporting losers of the season under Braathen's watchful eye ...
