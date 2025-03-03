Braathen: Curse, illness and the search for redemption

Braathen has always been a controversial figure - his "bird-of-paradise style" has caused offense in many quarters. However, his sporting talent is beyond question. He fell out with the Norwegian Ski Association, resigned and returned to the Ski World Cup for Brazil this season. There was no question for many - including himself - that he would soon be able to return to his "old" successes. After his first strong performances, however, there were the first setbacks. The highlight of the negative spiral was finally the World Championships in Saalbach.