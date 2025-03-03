Stricter values soon
Air pollution: pollution too high in 2024
The guideline values for air pollutants recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) were exceeded at the majority of Austrian measuring points last year. Even if the currently applicable, less strict EU limit values were complied with, "the air quality in Austria is anything but good from a health perspective", analyzed the mobility club VCÖ.
The analysis was based on data from the Federal Environment Agency. The "air hundred" on freeways should be maintained, the organization demanded.
The guideline values recommended by the WHO were exceeded at 107 of 147 nitrogen dioxide measuring points and at 73 of 75 PM2.5 particulate matter measuring points, the VCÖ reported in a press release on Monday. "Thanks to numerous measures, air pollution in Austria has decreased significantly over the past 20 years. However, the levels of particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide are still too high from a health perspective," emphasized VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky.
Stricter EU values from 2030
"The values recommended by the World Health Organization are massively exceeded at most measuring points in Austria," explained Jaschinsky. As the European Union's current pollutant limits are too high, the EU has decided to reduce the limits for particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide. However, these will not come into force until 2030 and are still twice as high as recommended by the WHO, the VCÖ noted.
The EU limit value for PM2.5 pollution, which will apply from 2030, was exceeded at 29 of 75 measuring points. The highest pollution was recorded in Graz with an annual average of around 16 micrograms of PM2.5 particulate matter per cubic meter of air at two measuring points, which was three times higher than recommended from a health perspective. The future EU annual limit value, which is ten micrograms per cubic meter of air, was also exceeded in Leibnitz, Linz, Klagenfurt, St. Pölten and Vienna, among others.
Air pollution is carcinogenic
The future EU limit value for NO2 nitrogen dioxide pollution was exceeded at 23 measuring points. The highest levels were measured in Vomp on the A12, ahead of Graz, Vill, Enns, Linz and in Vienna at Hietzinger Kai. Traffic is responsible for more than half of the nitrogen oxide pollution, especially diesel exhaust fumes. The VCÖ has called for the tax concessions for diesel to be abolished.
"Car exhaust gases such as ultrafine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and the like are very harmful," explains environmental physician Hans Peter Hutter from MedUni Vienna. "Air pollution was classified as a proven carcinogen more than ten years ago. In addition to diseases of the respiratory and cardiovascular systems, there is also increasing evidence that it affects the brain - the keyword here is dementia. Particles also promote diabetes and neurodermatitis."
Lower speed limits effective
According to the VCÖ, more measures are needed to improve air quality, such as a faster increase in the proportion of electric vehicles. Lower speed limits are very effective and cost-effective. "It is therefore all the more important that the existing IG-L speed limits (so-called air hundred, note) are maintained," it said in the press release. The federal government's planned abolition of the standard consumption tax (NoVA) for small trucks would be counterproductive.
