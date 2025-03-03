Air pollution: pollution too high in 2024

The EU limit value for PM2.5 pollution, which will apply from 2030, was exceeded at 29 of 75 measuring points. The highest pollution was recorded in Graz with an annual average of around 16 micrograms of PM2.5 particulate matter per cubic meter of air at two measuring points, which was three times higher than recommended from a health perspective. The future EU annual limit value, which is ten micrograms per cubic meter of air, was also exceeded in Leibnitz, Linz, Klagenfurt, St. Pölten and Vienna, among others.