Hollywood meets Viennese tradition

... Together with top entrepreneur Eduard Fröschl, none other than John Lasseter was a guest at this restaurant in the heart of Vienna's city center. The 68-year-old American is an Oscar and Golden Globe winner and, thanks to the creation of animated hits such as "Toy Story", "Cars" and "Ratatouille", a true expert in the Hollywood genre.

After a Tafelspitz of the house with a meat strudel soup beforehand and a Kaiserschmarren for dessert, Lasseter was hooked. And so, he didn't miss the opportunity to leave a sketch of the two "Toy Story" cult figures "Woody" and "Buzz Lightyear" for host Mario Plachutta. Among collectors, a picture like this is worth a lot of money. For Plachutta, thanks to the emotional component, it is priceless.