Serious accident: ex-F1 driver’s wife in hospital

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 05:52

Marion Grosjean, the wife of ex-Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean, has been seriously injured in a cycling accident. A picture posted by the 43-year-old on social media reveals the painful consequences.

The snapshot shows the TV presenter lying in a hospital bed. Her eye is completely swollen shut, her forehead bears a scar and she is also dependent on an oxygen mask.

No memory 
"Pneumothorax, broken ribs, head trauma ... The whole story! Bicycle accident, but that's all I can tell you. I have no memory of it," Marion writes on her post. "I have to admit that this story is crazy. I still don't understand what happened to me or why I'm so unwell."

Helmet saved her life
In other photos, she shows the abrasions on her arms and legs. "To be honest, the bike helmet saved my life. I hope to be discharged from hospital soon. I have three small children waiting for me at home and their father is taking great care of them."

Fire drama in Bahrain
Her husband Romain Grosjean drove in Formula 1 for years. On November 29, 2020, the Frenchman survived a terrible accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix that caused his Formula 1 racing car to go up in flames.

Grosjean's car went up in flames. (Bild: BRYN LENNON)
Grosjean's car went up in flames.
(Bild: BRYN LENNON)

His spectacular rescue from the flames and subsequent recovery made headlines around the world. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
