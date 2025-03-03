Love show at the Oscars
Kylie Jenner: Hot kisses with Timothée Chalamet
They no longer make a secret of their love! Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner smooched uninhibitedly at the Oscars Gala. Oh, how beautiful!
Although fans still have to wait for the hottest couple in showbiz to make their very first red carpet appearance together, once Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took their seats at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, there was no stopping the two lovebirds.
Kylie in a sexy cut-out dress
Then they simply started snogging, whispering and flirting. And, of course, a souvenir selfie was taken. After all, the two had dressed up for the special night.
Chalamet in particular lived up to his reputation as a fashion pro. He arrived on the red carpet in a yellow Givenchy suit. His girlfriend showed a lot of skin in a black glitter dress with cut-outs.
Kourtney not yet a grandma!
While Kylie was enjoying the Oscars Gala with her sweetheart, her half-sister Kourtney was also making headlines. She denied that her 15-year-old son Mason had turned her and Scott Disick into grandma and grandpa.
"I rarely comment on rumors or conspiracies involving myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are true. They are not," the 45-year-old wrote. "Mason does not have a child!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
