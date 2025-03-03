Vorteilswelt
Love show at the Oscars

Kylie Jenner: Hot kisses with Timothée Chalamet

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 01:19

They no longer make a secret of their love! Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner smooched uninhibitedly at the Oscars Gala. Oh, how beautiful!

0 Kommentare

Although fans still have to wait for the hottest couple in showbiz to make their very first red carpet appearance together, once Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took their seats at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, there was no stopping the two lovebirds.

Kylie in a sexy cut-out dress
Then they simply started snogging, whispering and flirting. And, of course, a souvenir selfie was taken. After all, the two had dressed up for the special night.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet couldn't let go of each other at the Oscars. (Bild: Carlos Barria / REUTERS )
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet couldn't let go of each other at the Oscars.
(Bild: Carlos Barria / REUTERS )
Another quick souvenir selfie! (Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN WINTER)
Another quick souvenir selfie!
(Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN WINTER)

Chalamet in particular lived up to his reputation as a fashion pro. He arrived on the red carpet in a yellow Givenchy suit. His girlfriend showed a lot of skin in a black glitter dress with cut-outs.

Kylie Jenner wore a sexy cut-out dress. (Bild: Chris Pizzello)
Kylie Jenner wore a sexy cut-out dress.
(Bild: Chris Pizzello)
Her boyfriend clearly loved it! (Bild: Carlos Barria / REUTERS )
Her boyfriend clearly loved it!
(Bild: Carlos Barria / REUTERS )

Kourtney not yet a grandma!
While Kylie was enjoying the Oscars Gala with her sweetheart, her half-sister Kourtney was also making headlines. She denied that her 15-year-old son Mason had turned her and Scott Disick into grandma and grandpa. 

"I rarely comment on rumors or conspiracies involving myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are true. They are not," the 45-year-old wrote. "Mason does not have a child!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Folgen Sie uns auf