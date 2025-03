Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Leica phone for 1500 euros in the test

Xiaomi doesn't let itself down when it comes to hardware and equips the Xiaomi 15 Ultra with the most modern components available on the market: Large bright OLED display, quad camera with three times 50 and one 200 megapixel image sensor, 3-nanometer CPU and the latest wireless equipment. Which is to be expected at a price of almost 1500 euros. Despite the latest hardware, however, Xiaomi's top model loses points in comparison with the competition.