Stash in paint buckets
Painter from Tennengau ran drug lab
He was widely regarded as a model entrepreneur. But was it all just a facade? A craftsman from the district of Hallein (Salzburg) is said not only to have sold drugs - but also to have produced them himself in his workshop.
The internet reviews read promisingly. Customers of the painter from Tennengau praise his advice, friendliness and attest to his excellent work. What the authors of these online reviews could not have guessed: The craftsman had probably been leading a perfidious double life for some time.
Suspect in custody
According to "Krone" information, the man not only sold drugs in his workshop, but also produced narcotics himself. The man from Tennengau is now in custody.
Did the painter mix cocaine with ammonia?
The police will "neither confirm nor deny" this on request and refer to ongoing investigations. However, the "Krone" is in contact with several informants. They report events reminiscent of the US television series "Breaking Bad". In it, a chemistry teacher gradually turns into a real criminal - complete with his own drug laboratory.
Similar scenes apparently also took place in Tennengau: "Addicts went in and out of the workshop, it was like a 24-hour drug store," one man told the Krone newspaper. He would rather not read his name in the newspaper - also because he has known the suspect personally for a long time.
"Freebase" produced
The painter is said to have produced so-called "Freebase" on his premises. This is chemically processed cocaine. By heating it with ammonia, the cocaine hydrochloride is converted into the free base, which increases the purity of the originally diluted cocaine. Addicts smoke "freebase". Rumor has it that the man from Tennengau also consumed his own drugs. He is said to have hidden the narcotics in paint buckets.
Police are said to have stormed the workshop
According to witnesses, the man's drug activities were discovered several weeks ago. Several police officers are said to have stormed the workshop. There is no official confirmation of this. "As soon as the findings of ongoing investigations allow it, we will report on this as usual", the police say.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.