Cuddling up to Russia
All MAGA? First Republicans criticize Trump
Would the modern Republican Party stick with Rocky or Drago? While Trumpists are now openly lobbying for Russia, there is quiet resistance from representatives of the arch-conservative wing. Meanwhile, Europe is preparing for its own emancipation.
Do they still exist, the "real" Republicans? Those "hawks" who uphold Western values and declare war on authoritarian regimes such as Russia? They seem to be increasingly dying out under Trump. Even US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, actually an absolute hardliner of the old school, is submitting to Trump's new Russia-cuddling course.
Trumpism now rules! Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are distorting, obfuscating and reinterpreting the values that the party has stood for for decades beyond recognition. Meanwhile, they are openly lobbying for the dictatorial regime in the Kremlin: "Have you ever noticed that Hollywood has always portrayed Russia as the villain in its films for decades? It's as if Americans are programmed to believe that Russia must always be the enemy."
Resistance comes from Texas
The Trumpists are no longer for Rocky, they want to see Drago win. Glimmers of hope are rare. But there is resistance within the "Grand Old Party". US Senator Ted Cruz from Texas, actually a pioneer of the internal MAGA takeover, quietly criticized the US government's chosen path after Selenskyj was kicked out of the White House.
Although he supported Trump's efforts to end the war as quickly as possible, he had doubts about the estimated price: "I have repeatedly pointed out to President Trump that it is crucial to end this war with a decisive and unequivocal defeat for Putin and Russia," the influential Texan explained during a public appearance.
To cushion his criticism, he also attacked the Ukrainian president. The latter had delivered a "miserable performance" in the White House. Selenskyj had not only damaged the "security of his nation, but that of the whole world". His advisors were "blowing smoke in his face".
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski was even more explicit. The politician wrote on Platform X that she felt sick because it looked as if the government was abandoning its allies and turning to Vladimir Putin. This was "a threat to democracy and the values of the United States around the world".
The senator described the falling out between Trump and Selensky in front of the cameras at the White House on Friday as "shocking". She also criticized the fact that representatives of the government had refused to clearly name Russia as the aggressor in the Ukraine war that had started the war. Murkowski is considered a moderate Republican.
Europe discusses nuclear deterrence
In Europe, on the other hand, calls for emancipation are growing louder. The likely future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has already announced his intention to hold negotiations with France and the UK on a nuclear deterrent.
Such cooperation has often been discussed in the past, for example that "an attack on Germany would also activate nuclear protection by France". The situation has "now changed once again and we should therefore think about this topic together again", the CDU leader emphasized to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. French President Emmanuel Macron is also calling for a "strategic dialog".
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the strength of the continent before leaving for the crisis summit in London (see tweet above): "500 million Europeans are asking 300 million Americans to defend them against 140 million Russians. (...) There is a lack of belief in Europe today that we really are a global power."
There is great concern that the USA could withdraw from NATO and thus deprive Europe of nuclear protection. Trump had already threatened this at times during his first term of office from 2017 to 2021. With Trump and his brusque departure from traditional allies, it seems increasingly difficult to imagine that the EU and the US will develop a common strategy for dealing with Ukraine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.