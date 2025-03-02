Called for reinforcements
Order took too long: attack on waiter
On Sunday night, the Vienna police had to attend a restaurant in Favoriten after a heated argument between a customer (22) and an employee escalated. One of them even pulled out a knife and threatened the staff with it. The reason: the customer had to wait too long for his order.
The trigger for the altercation was relatively minor. According to police spokesman David Pawlik, the 22-year-old placed an order at around 6 pm. When he was told by the restaurant staff that he would have to wait longer, the customer began to rant. The situation escalated when he was asked to leave the restaurant in response.
22-year-old called his family for support
A heated discussion ensued in the middle of the restaurant. The 22-year-old then left the restaurant, but later returned accompanied by several relatives. His 23-year-old brother had a knife in his hands and is said to have threatened the staff with it. One of the brothers was injured in the altercation and taken to hospital.
Several charges filed
Both the brother of the bar patron was charged after he threatened an employee with a knife and his opponent was charged with suspected assault.
The folding knife was seized and the 23-year-old was provisionally arrested and charged on suspicion of making a dangerous threat.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.