Called for reinforcements

Order took too long: attack on waiter

Nachrichten
02.03.2025 12:29

On Sunday night, the Vienna police had to attend a restaurant in Favoriten after a heated argument between a customer (22) and an employee escalated. One of them even pulled out a knife and threatened the staff with it. The reason: the customer had to wait too long for his order.

The trigger for the altercation was relatively minor. According to police spokesman David Pawlik, the 22-year-old placed an order at around 6 pm. When he was told by the restaurant staff that he would have to wait longer, the customer began to rant. The situation escalated when he was asked to leave the restaurant in response.

22-year-old called his family for support
A heated discussion ensued in the middle of the restaurant. The 22-year-old then left the restaurant, but later returned accompanied by several relatives. His 23-year-old brother had a knife in his hands and is said to have threatened the staff with it. One of the brothers was injured in the altercation and taken to hospital.

Several charges filed
Both the brother of the bar patron was charged after he threatened an employee with a knife and his opponent was charged with suspected assault.

The folding knife was seized and the 23-year-old was provisionally arrested and charged on suspicion of making a dangerous threat.

