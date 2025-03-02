War in Ukraine
London and Paris work on plan for ceasefire
Great Britain and France want to work out a plan for a ceasefire in the Ukraine. This was announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a BBC interview shortly before the start of the Ukraine conference of European and Western leaders in London.
"We have now agreed that the UK will work with France and possibly one or two other countries with Ukraine on a plan to end the fighting," said Starmer. The plan would then be discussed with the United States.
This was the result of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump on Saturday.
Summit overshadowed by scandal in the Oval Office
According to Starmer's office, the summit is intended to underpin Europe's support for "securing a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine. The summit was overshadowed by the scandal between US President Donald Trump, his Vice President JD Vance and the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Selenskyj at the White House on Friday.
Commenting on the scandal in the White House between Selensky and Trump, Starmer said: "Nobody wants to see that." That's why he picked up the phone and spoke to those involved. "My motivation was to bridge this to a certain extent and bring us back to the central focus," said Starmer.
London grants Ukraine a billion-euro loan
On Saturday, the UK granted Ukraine a loan of 2.74 billion euros to strengthen its defense. The finance ministers of the two countries, Rachel Reeves and Serhii Marschenko, signed an agreement to this effect.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
