Kühbauer: “Not that far away from the top!”

Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "It was the difficult game we expected against a very well-organized team. But we know that if we put in a concentrated performance, we're always good for a goal. We could or should have sealed the deal earlier. We wanted to bounce back with three points straight after the defeat against Salzburg, that was important. None of us are afraid to chase after the wrong pass from a teammate. We like being in Graz, but it's hard work every time. Even though Dragovic was missing, my players did a brilliant job today. We are really well positioned in the back line. Even if things don't go our way in certain phases, we don't bury our heads in the sand."