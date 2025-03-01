Championship dream at the WAC?
Kühbauer: “Not that far away from the top!”
Find out what the winners and losers had to say after the clashes between SK Rapid and SCR Altach, GAK and FK Austria Wien as well as TSV Hartberg and Wolfsberger AC HERE!
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "Of course we're happy and delighted with the win. Not everything was good, we know that too. It wasn't a perfect game over 90 minutes. But that wasn't the point today. It was about the energy, the courage, the right solutions going forward. We managed to do that in many phases of the game."
Fabio Ingolitsch (Altach coach): "This week we focused on standards defensively because that's where we've conceded the most goals in recent games. We discussed a lot of details there, but very little of that was visible today. We worked our way into the game after going 1-0 down. I had the feeling that we would get the upper hand towards the end of the first half. But we conceded 2-0 very quickly after the break, again through a set-piece. That was a blow and we didn't recover from it. At the end of the day, you have to be honest, we didn't play smart."
Rene Poms (GAK coach): "After 10 or 15 minutes we found a better set-up, were then well into the game and stabilized very well after Austria's offside goal, didn't concede much and created dangerous situations ourselves. The penalty situation came out of nowhere. The 0:2 was an individual mistake. Then we showed a reaction and scored the equalizer. It wasn't an easy situation this week because of all the illnesses. Some of the players had the flu and a fever of over 39 degrees, so we had to introduce them carefully. There were also sick players in the starting eleven. That's why I have to compliment my team."
Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "It was the difficult game we expected against a very well-organized team. But we know that if we put in a concentrated performance, we're always good for a goal. We could or should have sealed the deal earlier. We wanted to bounce back with three points straight after the defeat against Salzburg, that was important. None of us are afraid to chase after the wrong pass from a teammate. We like being in Graz, but it's hard work every time. Even though Dragovic was missing, my players did a brilliant job today. We are really well positioned in the back line. Even if things don't go our way in certain phases, we don't bury our heads in the sand."
Manfred Schmid (Hartberg coach): "I can only congratulate the WAC, they were clearly the better team. We had two chances to get back into the game, but unfortunately we didn't take them. The way in which the WAC defended routinely was well worth seeing. We don't need to discuss the championship group much anymore."
Dietmar Kühbauer (WAC coach): "It was by far my team's best performance of the spring. We started very focused and could have decided the game in the first half. Although we missed a few good opportunities, the team managed to add to their tally in the second half and play the game out with confidence. We can now think a bit ahead, we're not that far away from the absolute top."
