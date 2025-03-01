Victim stable
Sport shooter shot colleague (22) in the chest
A 63-year-old marksman thought his gun was unloaded, aimed it at the chest of his friend's son (22) and pulled the trigger. However, there was still a bullet in the barrel. The victim was shot through the lung but is now stable and no longer in danger of dying. The police are investigating.
He had actually already made his way home, but then stood outside with his colleague and his father in front of the smoking area. The three have known each other for ages and are good friends. The victim asked the gun owner if he could show him his new gun," explains Helmut Zöbl, chairman of the Offenhausen Shooting Club.
Shot through the lung near the heart
The 63-year-old from Wels did not hesitate for long and proudly demonstrated his new 9mm pistol. "Unfortunately, he disregarded the safety regulations and pointed the gun at the victim's chest, causing a shot to go off," continued the chairman. The magazine had been removed, but there was still a bullet in the barrel. This penetrated the 22-year-old's lungs below his left shoulder - danger to life!
Serious mistake made
The young man was immediately taken to Wels-Grieskirchen Hospital. "He underwent successful emergency surgery there, is now stable and out of danger. He is to be brought out of an artificial deep sleep on Saturday," said Zöbl on Saturday morning. The shooter had been a member for many years and had always been reliable. "But he made a serious mistake." The 63-year-old is ashamed of this, is devastated and even asked to be expelled from the club - which the chairman did not do for the time being.
The rules stipulate not only removing the magazine - which the shooter did - but also checking the barrel, as semi-automatic weapons reload themselves.
Landesschützenmeister und Präsident des Schützenverbandes OÖ Bernhard Prammer
Strict rules
The shooting club is celebrating its 30th anniversary this summer. "Apart from pinched fingers, nothing else has ever happened here," emphasizes Zöbl. Everyone must enter and leave the shooting range with unloaded weapons. Bernhard Prammer, the regional shooting champion and president of the Upper Austrian Shooting Association, adds: "The rules stipulate not only removing the magazine - which the shooter did - but also checking the barrel, as semi-automatic weapons reload themselves. The man failed to do this."
Taken away for the time being
The 63-year-old had legally possessed the pistol and two other weapons. They have now been confiscated from him along with the ammunition due to a temporary weapons ban.
Rule number 1: Never, never and under no circumstances aim at people! Always assume that the weapon is loaded! Everyone knows this, even someone who has never held a firearm in their hands. It is difficult to understand why a sport shooter with many years of experience has forgotten this fundamental principle.
There is no room for carelessness, overconfidence and showing off when handling dangerous equipment. This does not only apply to gun owners, but also to numerous "blasters" and car drivers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.