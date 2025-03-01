Sport shooter shot colleague (22) in the chest

Serious mistake made

The young man was immediately taken to Wels-Grieskirchen Hospital. "He underwent successful emergency surgery there, is now stable and out of danger. He is to be brought out of an artificial deep sleep on Saturday," said Zöbl on Saturday morning. The shooter had been a member for many years and had always been reliable. "But he made a serious mistake." The 63-year-old is ashamed of this, is devastated and even asked to be expelled from the club - which the chairman did not do for the time being.