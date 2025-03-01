Bones in landfill
Mysterious death on Mallorca solved
A young tourist went partying in Mallorca in the fall and then disappeared without a trace. Investigators already assumed it was a fatal accident at the time. Now the remains of the 24-year-old have been found - in a landfill site. A DNA comparison confirmed the suspicion.
As reported, the Argentinian vocational student was waiting for the bus in Palma on the night of October 2 after a night of partying with friends. She apparently wanted to get something from a garbage container and fell in. Investigators reconstructed that she was unable to get out due to her drunken state.
Shortly afterwards, of all things, the container was emptied by a garbage truck on its way to the Son Reus incinerator. There is no oxygen inside the vehicle and the compactor compresses the waste. "It's impossible to survive in a garbage truck," said chief investigator Ángel Ruiz in October.
However, the body of the 24-year-old tourist was not found and the search for her remains was initially unsuccessful. The police suspected that the body had been cremated in the incinerator. In order to clarify the case, investigators said they searched 60,000 tons of waste in 24-hour shifts for a month. Bone remains belonging to the Argentinian woman have now been found. A DNA comparison with samples from her family confirmed this.
The case has now been solved beyond doubt, said the police. Relatives and other people had feared a crime and had taken to the streets with posters and banners for the deceased. The police themselves were quickly convinced that it was a tragic accident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.