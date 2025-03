Abuses in emergency accommodation: “Worse than in Iraq”

Most recently, the emergency shelter at Schusterbergweg 73 in Innsbruck made the headlines due to an infestation of bedbugs. Employees have now described the true extent of the infestation to the "Krone" newspaper. And that they had to carry out the cleaning work for a long time without protective clothing. This was not without bites and injuries, as photos available to "Krone" prove. Protective clothing was also often not worn when removing completely moldy walls and ceilings.