Red municipalities are on average more indebted

"Poorly staged class warfare"

However, Lindner does not dispute this fact. He spoke to the Krone newspaper about the 35 million euros he will have to spend this year to balance the budget for "his" municipalities - a five-fold increase compared to 2023. Hiegelsberger considers the fact that he blames the high transfer payments that the municipalities have to make to the state for this to be "badly staged class warfare". He assures: "We will not tire of fighting for a rapid and significant easing of the situation." In addition to a targeted location policy and the resulting increase in revenue, a "redistribution of funds" by the federal government is also needed.