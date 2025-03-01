The scandal from the White House in full

Here are the words of the scandal:

Vance: "I'm talking about the kind of diplomacy that can put an end to the destruction of your country. Mr. President (Selenskyj), Mr. President, respectfully. I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office (the president's office, ed.) to try to settle this dispute in front of the American media. Right now you're going around forcing draftees to the front lines because you're running out of supplies. You should thank the President (Trump, ed.) for trying to end this conflict."