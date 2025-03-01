Trump & Vance in a rage
The scandal from the White House in full
The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj at the White House escalated completely after around 40 minutes on Friday (see video above). krone.at has the full text of the scandal ...
The meeting took an inglorious turn when Trump was asked by Selensky about his relationship with Russia. The US president replied that he was allied with both Putin and Ukraine. He refused to say "terrible things about Putin" that would make negotiations more difficult.
As a result, a battle of words broke out between Trump, his Vice President JD Vance and Selenskyj, in which the US President increasingly and loudly spoke in rage and made serious accusations against his Ukrainian guest (see also video above).
Here are the words of the scandal:
Vance: "I'm talking about the kind of diplomacy that can put an end to the destruction of your country. Mr. President (Selenskyj), Mr. President, respectfully. I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office (the president's office, ed.) to try to settle this dispute in front of the American media. Right now you're going around forcing draftees to the front lines because you're running out of supplies. You should thank the President (Trump, ed.) for trying to end this conflict."
Selenskyj: "Have you (Vance, note) ever been to Ukraine to say what our problems are?"
Vance: "I was in ..."
Selenskyj: "Then come and see me."
Vance: "I've watched and seen the stories - I know what's happening. You're taking people on a propaganda tour, Mr. President. Don't you agree that you've had problems recruiting people for your military?"
Selenskyj: "We have problems, I will answer, I will answer."
Vance: "And do you think it's respectful to come into the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the government that's trying to prevent the destruction of your country?"
Selenskyj: "Lots of questions, but let's start at the beginning."
Vance: "Sure."
Selenskyj: "First of all, during a war, everyone has problems, even you. But you have a beautiful ocean and you don't realize it now, but you will feel it in the future. May God, may God ..."
Trump: "You don't know that ... Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel."
Selenskyj: "I'm not telling you that, I'm answering a question."
Trump: "Because you are in no position to decide, remember that. You are in no position to determine what we will feel. We will feel very good."
Selenskyj: "You will feel the influence."
Trump: "We will feel very good and strong. They're not in a good place right now. They have allowed themselves to be in a bad position. And he (Vance, ed.) is right about that."
Selenskyj: "From the very beginning of the war."
Trump: "They're not in a good position. You don't hold the cards. With us, you're starting to hold the cards. You are currently playing cards."
Selenskyj: "I'm not playing cards. I am very serious, Mr. President. I'm very serious, I'm the president during a war."
Trump: "You're playing cards. You're risking the lives of millions of people. You're risking a third world war."
Selenskyj: (Can't be heard acoustically.)
Trump: "You're risking a third world war. And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country."
Selenskyj: "I speak with all due respect ..."
Trump: "Disrespectful to this country that has supported you far more than many people said you should have been supported."
Vance: "Did you say thank you once?"
Selenskyj: "Many times."
Vance: "During that meeting? During this whole meeting, did you say thank you?"
Selenskyj: "Even today, even today."
Vance: "You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Show gratitude to the United States and to the president who is trying to save your country."
Selenskyj: "Please, think that if you're going to speak very loudly about the war, then you can ..."
Trump: "He doesn't speak loudly. He's not speaking up. Your country is in big trouble."
Selenskyj: "Can I answer, can I answer?"
Trump: "No, no, you've already spoken a lot. Your country is in big trouble."
Selenskyj: "I know, I know."
Trump: "They're not winning, they're not winning this. They have a damn good chance of getting out thanks to us OK."
Selenskyj: "We stay, Mr. President, we stay in our country. We remain strong. From the beginning of the war, we have been alone. And we are grateful. I have said thank you in this cabinet."
Trump: "You have not been alone. You have not been alone. We have given you, through this stupid president (meaning Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, note) 350 billion dollars ..."
Selenskyj: "You voted for your president ... (audibly unintelligible)."
Trump: "We gave you military equipment. Your men are brave, but they had to use our military equipment."
Selenskyj: "You invited me to speak."
Trump: "If you hadn't had our military equipment, if you hadn't had our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks."
Selenskyj: "In three days, I heard that from (Vladimir) Putin, in three days. That's something that ..."
Trump: "Maybe less."
Selenskyj: "Within two weeks. Of course, yes."
Trump: "It's going to be very hard to do business that way, I'll tell you that."
Vance: "(audibly unintelligible) say thank you."
Selenskyj: "I've said thank you many times, to the American people."
Vance: "And accept that there are differences of opinion, and let's have those differences of opinion instead of arguing about it in front of the American media when you're wrong. We know you're not right."
Trump: "I think it's good for the American people to see what's happening here. I think it's very important, that's why we let this go on so long. They (Selenskyj) have to be grateful, they don't hold the cards."
Selenskyj: "I'm grateful."
Trump: "They're land down there. Their people are dying. They don't have enough soldiers."
Selenskyj: "I can tell you again. Please, don't, Mr. President."
Trump: "Listen, you don't have enough soldiers. That would be a damn good thing. And then you tell us 'I don't want a ceasefire, I don't want a ceasefire.' (...) Listen, you could have a ceasefire right now. And I say to you: Do it so that the bullets stop flying and your men stop being killed."
Selenskyj: "Of course we want to end the war."
Trump: "But you say you don't want a ceasefire. I want a ceasefire."
Selenskyj: "I told you, with (security) guarantees. Ask our people what they think about a ceasefire. That doesn't matter to you (...)?"
