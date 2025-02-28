List of ministers finalized – now comes the last hurdle

New MPs move up in parliament

For this reason, the swearing-in ceremony with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has not yet been officially scheduled. However, preparations are being made in the background for Monday. The three-party coalition will then present itself in parliament over the course of the week. Here, too, there is no official date yet, but the government statement could take place on Friday. At this session, some new MPs will also replace those who are joining the government.