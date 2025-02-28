Scandal in the Oval Office
Trump and Selensky argue in front of the cameras
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump argued loudly in front of the cameras in the Oval Office on Friday. The visit should have smoothed the waters, but began with a diplomatic disaster. This is likely to put further strain on the relationship.
The pace is becoming increasingly rough. Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance put the Ukrainian President through the wringer in front of the cameras, and he didn't put up with it for long. Both parties raised their voices audibly during the discussion.
In the Oval Office, Trump accused the Ukrainian head of state of saying that Zelensky was "not at all grateful". "It's going to be hard to do business this way," Trump added. "You're risking a third world war."
Selenskyj would have "very bad cards". In response, the Ukrainian president replied that he had not come to Washington to play cards. Vance accused his guest of being disrespectful.
Trump kept interrupting Selenskyj while the Ukrainian president tried to say something back. "No, no, you can't say anything now. You're not going to win. But thanks to us, you have a damn good chance of coming out of the situation well."
The USA had given Ukraine "350 billion dollars via our stupid president (probably referring to Joe Biden, editor's note)". Selenskyj repeatedly corrected Trump when he claimed that the USA had provided more aid than Europe. "President Trump said they offered less support, but they are our friends and very supportive partners. They've really given a lot, Mr. President."
According to the AP news agency, Zelensky called Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin a "murderer and a terrorist" during the conversation and told the Republican that "there should be no compromise with a murderer". Trump repeatedly rebuked Zelenskyi: "Can you speak from a position of strength without the USA?"
The meeting took a turn when Trump was asked about his relationship with Russia. The US President replied that he was allied with both Putin and Ukraine. He refused to say "terrible things about Putin" that would make negotiations more difficult. "I am not allied with anyone. I am allied with the United States of America and the good of the world," he said.
In the course of the meeting, Vance accused the Ukrainian of "litigating in front of the American media." He then snapped at him: "Have you ever thanked me?"
There was visible astonishment in the room during the exchange. CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins shared a snapshot showing the Ukrainian ambassador to the US with her head in her hands in response to the heated exchange.
The visit had been eagerly awaited. The presidents were to sign a raw materials agreement on the joint exploitation of natural resources in Ukraine. Little is known so far about the content of the agreement - however, it does not appear to include the security guarantees from the USA to Russia that Zelenskyi had demanded. Nevertheless, the agreement could mark a turning point in relations between the Trump administration and Kiev, which have been characterized by discordant tones in recent weeks.
According to Ukrainian sources, the plan is for the USA and Ukraine to jointly extract raw materials on Ukrainian territory in future. The revenues are to flow into a joint fund. Around five percent of the world's natural resources are located in Ukraine. However, most of these have not yet been developed and are difficult to mine. Many deposits are also located in the occupied territories under Russian control.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.