Trophy tattoos for Siezenheim champions

The omens were not good at all. However, coach Peter Urbanek, who was suffering from illness, was persuaded to look after his team during the magic of the Alpenstraße. "But I don't think I'll be much help," he said on the start day. His team didn't care. The team from Siezenheim marched through the field, turning Bürmoos into an acclaimed triumph in the final. "I was able to give them two percent. It turned into a monster," said Urbanek himself afterwards, flabbergasted.