Drove 230 km/h
21-year-old speeding driver back on the loose
He was traveling at speeds of up to 230 km/h - now the 21-year-old is free again. He was taken into custody after his speeding. However, his lawyer managed to get him released from Josefstadt prison. The apprentice was not under the influence of alcohol or other addictive substances.
Last Friday, the 21-year-old apprentice fled from the police in his BMW M3 on the Vienna Südosttangente (A23). A plainclothes patrol noticed him because of his driving style.
During his escape, the man is said to have accelerated to over 200 km/h several times and crossed into the oncoming lane several times. He is also said to have driven through several intersections at red lights. Two friends were in the car with him and asked him to stop. But the speeding driver ignored their pleas.
Other drivers had to take evasive action
On Raffineriestraße, at least ten other drivers had to swerve onto the grass verge to avoid a collision, according to the current state of the investigation. On Stadlauer Straße, at least five drivers swerved their vehicles to avoid being "shot down". The 21-year-old is also said to have put pedestrians in danger.
When the driver tried to re-enter the A23 from Donaustadtstraße, officers from a plainclothes patrol drove their car into the rear axle of the BMW, bringing the 21-year-old to a halt. As it turned out, the 21-year-old was neither under the influence of alcohol nor any other addictive substances.
Lawyer gets 21-year-old released from custody
The previously blameless man was taken into custody due to the risk of committing a crime. His lawyer Hans-Rainer Rienmüller has now managed to get him released from Josefstadt prison.
The public prosecutor's office is investigating the apprentice for endangering physical safety, aggravated coercion and attempted grievous bodily harm. It is being investigated whether his behavior also constitutes intentional endangerment of the public. A conviction for this would increase the sentence to up to ten years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.