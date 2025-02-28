Vorteilswelt
Line dead from May

Microsoft closes online telephony service Skype

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 16:06

The US software company Microsoft is closing its online telephony service Skype. Although not yet officially confirmed, there are indications in the program code that it will end in May. Microsoft's plan is for users to switch to Microsoft Teams for video calls.

0 Kommentare

This was discovered by a user of the programmer forum XDA. According to Heise.de, he took a closer look at the program code of the next version of the Skype application for Windows and came across code fragments for a planned notice: Skype will be discontinued in May and users should switch to Microsoft Teams in future.

This would fit in with Microsoft's product strategy: Skype has been left behind for some time in favor of Microsoft Teams, which can also be used for (video) calls. While Teams has been actively supplied with updates, Skype has received little maintenance.

Grace period for corporate users
Business users will be able to use Skype for a little longer, with the plan to continue until fall 2025. Then they will probably have to consider switching to Microsoft Teams.

Skype was a pioneer of voice-over-IP telephony and worked with direct connections between users when it was founded in 2003 - the developers came from the file-sharing scene and previously worked on the peer-to-peer service Kazaa. In 2011, Skype was bought by Windows and Office group Microsoft for the then considerable sum of 8.5 billion US dollars.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dominik Erlinger
