Martina Reuter: “I want to be a millionaire at 50”

Why do you want to do that?

Because I think it's too small to think only in Europe. I decided that last summer and went to New York alone as a tourist, even though I have zero contacts. And ten days ago I was a model at New York Fashion Week, which was really cool. And you can see that it works with an iron will, being annoying and discipline. Nobody was waiting for me there, nobody waits for you in life in general! I always say that at the end of the day, no matter what you do, you have to know your customer. You have to know who is the customer who is buying this, looking at this, who wants to see this? So I booked myself a flight to Fashion Week and then contacted all the designers there and of course I didn't hear back from anyone except one, who sent me the schedule straight away! My figure is really broad by American standards, but I'm a "best ager" and I think that's my big advantage, that I'm not young.