Martina Reuter: “I want to be a millionaire at 50”
She is a mother, entrepreneur and recently also an ("OnlyFans") model - she told me on "Klatsch & Klartext" how Martina Reuter manages this balancing act and what she certainly doesn't waste her time on.
"Krone": People can read online that you are a styling expert by profession. How do you qualify as such?
Martina Reuter: I think you're only really an expert if you have a fashion education. I have, I'm a trained fashion designer and dressmaker. There are a lot of people who just like to go shopping and say they are a style expert, which I think is totally wrong. That's like a make-up artist who hasn't trained as a hairdresser. I started at 15, went to fashion school and then never did anything else. I then immediately went abroad, where I actually worked near Stuttgart, first as a styling assistant at ProSieben, then as head of styling and dressed the presenters. Back then it was still Arabella, Tobi Schlegl, Andreas Türck, Stefan Raab, Elton ... I'm really close with them because I've been dressing them for years and that's the job of a styling expert. That means you dress people for certain appearances. Today I do that on television and also advise normal people or politicians. So basically, people take their clothes off me and I dress them better, quite simply.
Are you a straightforward person or do you often question this career path?
No, this has always been my dream job and it still is. I will never do anything else. I love this job! It's simply the best thing I can do and the best thing that suits me. I have a daughter who is turning 16 and I would love her to do the same job. And she thinks it's terrible. She wants to be a lawyer and I think to myself: "For God's sake, how boring." On the other hand, it's not so bad to have a lawyer in the family.
That's amusing, in most cases it will be the other way around. Speaking of children: is there sometimes stress when the kids read the news from their mom's "OnlyFans" account?
Not at all. The kids know me, they know that I'm a crazy noodle. And they think that's a good thing! They think it's much worse when I somehow take a photo on Instagram and push my lips forward in a sexy way, they think that's really bad because they say "you don't look like that in real life". They think it's worse than me showing myself in a bikini or something. But they're actually totally cool with it because it's part of my life and how I earn money. And I say to my children, "Hey, we're living in 2025. This is how you earn money these days. If you haven't understood that, then you need to evolve somehow." If you develop something or if you have something on your body that is beautiful and people pay money for it, there should be nothing worse.
Are you crazy enough to tell the public if you have a special preference like feet?
I think feet are terrible, but I love well-groomed hands, for both men and women! I go to the nail salon every week. But not because I do it for the job, but for myself. And I've been doing it since I was 17. I just think it's the coolest thing you can have. I also think men have weird cuticles and stuff like that ... That's a total no-go for me. For me, it's not about what a man looks like, but whether he's well-groomed or not, or whether he's got something in his head. But I do like hands. I think I could get weak for that.
Do you ever want to retire?
I hate the word retirement. And if anyone around me says "retirement", I get up and leave. It's a mindset that I don't understand at all. I mean, retirement would be the punishment of a lifetime for me. I would never do that. I'll work until my last day, I think. Until I drop dead.
Do you have dreams?
Yes, I always have.
May I ask which ones?
I actually said I'd be a millionaire by the time I was 50. I'm working towards that. Now I'm 45 - you can work out how much time I have left! But yes, I actually want to be a millionaire. And I want to have a business that works for me at some point so that I don't have to do so much anymore. I also want to gain a foothold in America and I'm on my way there right now.
Why do you want to do that?
Because I think it's too small to think only in Europe. I decided that last summer and went to New York alone as a tourist, even though I have zero contacts. And ten days ago I was a model at New York Fashion Week, which was really cool. And you can see that it works with an iron will, being annoying and discipline. Nobody was waiting for me there, nobody waits for you in life in general! I always say that at the end of the day, no matter what you do, you have to know your customer. You have to know who is the customer who is buying this, looking at this, who wants to see this? So I booked myself a flight to Fashion Week and then contacted all the designers there and of course I didn't hear back from anyone except one, who sent me the schedule straight away! My figure is really broad by American standards, but I'm a "best ager" and I think that's my big advantage, that I'm not young.
You often read in the comment columns that "celebrities don't work at all, they just drink wine at events and have their photos taken"...
For me, that's a waste of time. Networking works online. You don't need to meet anyone, I can do everything from my computer at home. I don't earn any money at events, I'm not prominent enough for them to pay me to come, and I generally don't drink alcohol. So I don't go there. I'm a mom, I have two children at home that I put to bed. And I'm an entrepreneur. In the evening, I prefer to write texts, concepts, give advice, write emails and think up new ideas.
Why are you such a workaholic, was that an example set for you?
I have a grandfather, but he hasn't been alive for a long time and he was the record boss at Polygram and Polydor. He lived in Zurich and when I visited him, Elton John or Bon Jovi were there, they were putting out music back then. That fascinated me so much as a child that I said I would like to be my own boss. And by the way, I think workaholic is a compliment.
Do you actually like being in the public eye?
I don't even feel that way! When I'm approached, I usually have to go straight to the advice desk when people at the checkout ask me if this look suits them, for example. And of course it's negative on social media, where people aren't ashamed of anything - I always say "Thank you for taking the time" to nasty comments. Of course I polarize people with my fashion because it's different. For example, I would never wear brands, you can chase me with Gucci and Prada! I once received a Louis Vuitton bag as a gift from my ex-mother-in-law and immediately took it to the second-hand store and bought five pairs of Billigsdorfer shoes for it, I think that's much better.
One last question: Martina, what are you afraid of?
To be honest, I'm not afraid of anything. Because I know that I can do anything. I'm an absolutely fearless person. I drive from Vienna to Munich so often at night, how many times have I been at a gas station at 3:40 a.m. where there were five truck drivers who could have put me over their knee long ago? I think I have charisma, I can get as big as a bear, people are more afraid of me than the other way around. The worst thing that can happen to me is that it happens to my children. That is my absolute sanctuary. But apart from that, I'm really not afraid of anything!
Nice closing words, thank you for the interview!
